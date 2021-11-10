Kamath joins KKR as senior adviser

Kamath is counted among the most recognized names in India’s financial services sector, having held leadership positions in institutions such as ICICI Bank and most recently as the first president of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations. He has also served as the chairman of IT services major Infosys Ltd. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India formed a committee under Kamath to prepare a debt resolution package for sectors and companies impacted by the pandemic.