Kamath panel gives priority for realty

Banks must ensure that restructured loans meet specific financial parameters by March 2022, a committee set up by the central bank to suggest debt recast rules said, in a signal that it expects things to improve in less than two years from now.

In its report, the five-member panel led by K.V. Kamath identified five financial parameters to gauge the health of sectors facing difficulties. These include total outside liabilities to adjusted tangible networth, total debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), current ratio and average debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR).

RBI set up the panel led by former ICICI Bank chief executive Kamath on 7 August to recommend eligibility parameters for restructuring stressed loans.

The committee submitted its report to RBI on 4 September, and its recommendations have been broadly accepted.

The central bank has allowed greater leeway to the real estate sector with the highest debt to Ebitda ratio permissible among the 26 sectors it has identified.

Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and the debt to Ebitda ratio indicates how well a company can service its loans and other liabilities, with a lower ratio implying better capability.

While the ratio has been kept at less than or equal to nine for residential real estate, it has been pegged at less than or equal to 12 for commercial real estate.

This gives the sector more headroom in terms of financial performance and the projections thereof. However, other ratios such as adjusted tangible net worth, current ratio and debt service coverage ratio have also been specified for the real estate sector, which are more or less on a par with other industries.

“Right now, in the real estate industry, there is no equity coming and just because your debt to equity is higher than others, one cannot throw away these assets. They are hard and tangible assets unlike many other sectors and, therefore, their debt to Ebitda is higher," said Nirmal Gangwal, founder and chairman of Brescon and Allied Partners LLP, a debt restructuring advisory firm.

The central bank said in a circular accompanying the recommendations that lenders are expected to comply with adjusted tangible net worth agreed as per the resolution plan at the time of implementation itself.

“Nevertheless, in all cases, this ratio shall have to be maintained as per the resolution plan by 31 March 2022 and on an ongoing basis thereafter. However, wherever the resolution plan envisages equity infusion, the same may be suitably phased-in over this period. All other key ratios shall have to be maintained as per the resolution plan by 31 March 2022 and on an ongoing basis thereafter," the Reserve Bank said.

Accepting the committee’s suggestion, the central bank has also allowed lenders to adopt a graded approach, depending on the severity of the impact on the borrowers, while preparing or implementing a resolution plan.

“Such graded approach may also entail classification of the impact on the borrowers into mild, moderate and severe, as recommended by the committee," said RBI.

The central bank said lenders are free to consider other financial parameters as well while finalizing the resolution assumptions apart from the mandatory key ratios and the sector-specific thresholds that have been prescribed.

The above requirements are applicable even in cases when there is only one lending institution with exposure to an eligible borrower, the Reserve Bank said.

Mint reported on 4 September that the Kamath committee is likely to recommend a differentiated restructuring for identified stressed accounts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via