Kanye West’s beloved drum machine maker returns to stock market

The Beastie Boys used the machine on their 1986 debut “Licensed to Ill" and paid tribute to it with a line in the opening track of “Hello Nasty" 12 years later: “Nothing sounds quite like an 808." Rather than fading away like most pop trends, the sound of the 808 has proliferated, featuring in club music and hits by artists like Ariana Grande and Cardi B, though these days it’s typically made with widely available software emulators.