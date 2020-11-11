Kapil Wadhawan claims revised bids for DHFL are 'abysmally low'

Mumbai: A day after the troubled Dewan housing Finance Ltd received fresh bids from its prospective investors, the erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan has sought a second hearing from the lenders to reconsider his resolution proposal that he submitted last month.

In a letter to the RBI appointed administrator Subramaniakumar, Wadhawan has requested the lenders to allow him to participate in the next meeting of the committee of creditors on video conference and has sought one week’ time to arrange for the facility. Wadhawan along with his brother Dheeraj Wadhaawan are currently lodged in Taloja jail for their alleged involvement in Yes Bank money laundering case. Mint has reviewed the contents of the letter

Wadhawan continued to allege that these bids received are “abysmally low" and will result in loss of public money. He also reiterated his request to the creditors to consider the proposal to make full repayment to all financial creditors without any haircut. He also suggested conversion of part debt into equity by all creditors including bond and deposit holders.

“Even today I’m willing to stand by the principle of 100% repayment of principal amounts to all the creditors without any haircut as I do believe, from DHFL’s business, that such recovery is possible," he said.

“As an additional incentive I’m also willing for all the creditors including the NCD and Fixed Deposit holders to convert part of their debt into equity so as to enjoy the equity upside they will get once the company is revived and reviatlized and the company commences business as normal," said Wadhawan in the letter.

In his letter, Wadhawan argued that the offer of ₹25,000 crore for the entire company is not justified as the cash on hand, investment and real estate of DHFL alone is above ₹16,000 crore without considering retail/wholesale portfolio. Similarly he said that the value of the retail portfolio which had stood at R 40,000 crore as of 31 March, 2020, would now be close to ₹30,000 crore after discounting for further impairment on account of Covid-19. The value of project loans Slum Rehabilitation Loans (SRA) after impairment and fair value changed stand at ₹22,000 crore.

“If any bid of ₹15,000-20,000 crore for the entire assets of DHFL which are worth more than ₹68,000 crore is a paltry sum and highly unjustified," he added.

On Tuesday Mint had reported that the four bidders for DHFL have submitted their revised offers to the company following lenders’ request. Oaktree Capital has revised its bid price for the entire portfolio to ₹31,000 crore from ₹28,000 crore earlier. Piramal Enterprises has revised its bid price for the retail portfolio to ₹26,000 crore from ₹15,000 crore earlier. Adani has offered ₹2200 crore for the wholesale and SRA book compared to ₹2700 crore earlier and SC Lowy has upped its bid for the non-SRA book to ₹2300 crore from ₹1500 crore earlier.

This is the second letter written by Wadhawan claiming that outside forces are looking to depress the value of the assets. He had earlier written two letters from inside the jail on 17 October. He had proposed to transfer the rights, title and interest in at least 10 projects valued at ₹43,879 crore and settle the dues with banks.

In September 2019 Wadhwan had proposed a resolution plan that was accepted by all banks that provided for 100% repayment to all creditors.

The Wadhawan brothers were taken into custody on 14 May to aide the investigative agency in its probe of ₹5050 crore worth of funds that were allegedly laundered. The Enforcement Directorate claimed that Yes bank bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore of DHFL, and in return, DHFL sanctioned a ₹600-crore loan without adequate collateral to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd where Kapoor’s daughters are directors.

