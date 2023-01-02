Kapoor is the CEO-designate, not CEO: Jet panel

“Mr Sanjiv Kapoor has been designated as the CEO of the to-be revived Jet Airways by JKC (Jalan-Kalrock Consortium) after receipt of his security clearance from the ministry of civil aviation. However, until the ownership of Jet Airways is transferred to JKC, he remains CEO-designate. His mandate is to lead Jet 2.0 post-handover, and he is focused on the preparation for that," said a spokesperson for Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.