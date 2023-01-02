Kapoor is the CEO-designate, not CEO: Jet panel

As the ownership of the airline has not been transferred yet to the winning bidder, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the panel objected to statements made by Kapoor as the airline’s CEO, and said that his statements can be misrepresented.
NEW DELHI :The monitoring committee of Jet Airways has sent a notice to Sanjiv Kapoor questioning his designation as the chief executive officer of the airline, two officials said.
Kapoor’s tenure as the CEO can start after his appointment is approved once the transfer of ownership is complete, the panel said, adding that till the transfer is complete, the monitoring committee is overseeing the airline.
“Mr Sanjiv Kapoor has been designated as the CEO of the to-be revived Jet Airways by JKC (Jalan-Kalrock Consortium) after receipt of his security clearance from the ministry of civil aviation. However, until the ownership of Jet Airways is transferred to JKC, he remains CEO-designate. His mandate is to lead Jet 2.0 post-handover, and he is focused on the preparation for that," said a spokesperson for Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.
The consortium appointed Kapoor as CEO in March 2022. He joined in April and received security clearance from the government in August.He had stints as the chief strategy and commercial officer of Air Vistara and chief operating officer of SpiceJet. In his earlier role, Kapoor was the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
A crucial National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order is expected to clarify whether the winning bidder has met all the conditions precedent for the transfer of Jet’s ownership.
On 22 June 2021, the tribunal in its order had approved the resolution plan submitted by Jalan-Kalrock consortium subject to necessary approvals. The consortium, comprising NRI Murari Lal Jalan, who is based out of the UAE and will hold shares in Jet in personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman.
However, Jet’s lenders and the successful resolution applicant, the consortium are at loggerheads over the implementation of the resolution plan.