Kapoor to pay ₹50 lakh in 6 weeks: SAT

Kapoor to pay ₹50 lakh in 6 weeks: SAT2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Former Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor has been directed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to deposit ₹50 lakh ($66,900) within six weeks in a case involving alleged mis-selling of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.
Mumbai: In an interim order on Tuesday, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed Rana Kapoor, former Yes Bank managing director, to deposit ₹50 lakh within six weeks in a case involving alleged mis-selling of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds. Kapoor had challenged the 7 September 2022 directive of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposing a penalty of ₹2 crore following allegations of mis-selling Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds to individual investors.