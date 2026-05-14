Kapur family dispute: Supreme Court halts director appointments at RIPL

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed key agenda items proposed for the 18 May board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL), a stakeholder in the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice J.B. Padriwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order, putting a halt to key items on the proposed agenda, especially the appointment of additional directors and proposed changes in authorised signatories for company bank accounts. The court didn’t stop the board meeting from taking place.

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The proposed 18 May board meeting includes 33 agenda items covering governance restructuring, RBI compliance, banking operations, and committee appointments. Amid the ongoing Kapur family dispute, the Supreme Court directed that agenda items 5, 6, and 25 should neither be discussed nor acted upon during mediation proceedings.

These items relate to the appointment of independent directors Kalpesh Krishnakant Avasia and Sumit Chadha, along with proposed changes to authorised signatories for RIPL’s Kotak Mahindra Bank accounts.

Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, argued that the proposed changes could alter operational control over the disputed family-owned entities.

The mediation push Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the late industrialist's former wife Priya Kapur, argued that the board meeting was strictly intended to fulfill RBI statutory requirements through these appointments. However, as mediation is ongoing, the court ordered the RBI to stay both the appointments and any related compliance processes.

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Also Read | Priya Kapur, son in driving seat at family trust behind Sona Comstar

Senior counsels Madhavi Diwan and Navin Pahwa, representing Rani Kapur, said Priya Kapur removed their client’s share from the companies in which she was a majority stakeholder and put that stake in the RK Family Trust without informing her.

The Supreme Court had on 7 May referred the dispute to mediation and appointed former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as mediator, while urging the Kapur family members to explore an amicable resolution to the conflict over the RK Family Trust.

During Thursday’s hearing, Justice J.B. Pardiwala cautioned the parties against prolonging the litigation, saying, “We make it clear today. If you all are not interested in mediation then we will not waste any further time, we will hear the matter on merits and finish it off.”

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Making an emotional appeal for reconciliation, the judge added, “She (Rani Kapur) is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands, and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don’t go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because the court has pushed us. Each one of you try.”

The mediation will go on for two months and the court has asked for an interim report before the next hearing on 6 August.

Also Read | Priya Kapur steps into spotlight amid Sona Comstar family feud

Legacy in dispute On 30 April, Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi high court had passed an order that restricted Priya Kapur from transferring or changing equity shareholdings in three Indian companies, withdrawing provident fund amounts, and alienating personal assets, including artworks. She was also restrained from withdrawing funds from a few Indian accounts and from transferring cryptocurrencies held by her late husband.

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The family has been embroiled in disputes since Sunjay Kapur’s death on 12 June 2025. Rani Kapur alleged in September that while their family grieved Sunjay's death, Priya, who was his third wife, saw this as an opportunity to wrest control and usurp their family legacy. The allegations were levelled after Priya Kapur was named director of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur's company, following his death.

She alleged that shortly after her son's death, she was forced to sign documents without being informed of their contents and had been denied access to accounts and key company records as well.

About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.