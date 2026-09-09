KARAM Safety secures ₹600 crore investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, eyes global expansion

Occupational safety solutions and personal protective equipment maker KARAM Safety Private Limited on Wednesday announced a ₹600 crore investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, providing a major boost to the company's expansion plans and international growth ambitions.

The investment is expected to help KARAM expand its scale, strengthen its capabilities and increase its presence in overseas markets as it seeks to establish itself as a diversified global safety solutions company, the safety equipment manufacturer said in a statement.

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Investment comes from Motilal Oswal's ₹ 8,500 crore fund Motilal Oswal Alternates has made the investment through its India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V). The fund was closed at ₹8,500 crore in February 2026, and the KARAM transaction represents its fifth investment.

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Mint had first reported in July about the potential transaction.

The investment will support KARAM's strategy of pursuing inorganic growth and diversification. The company plans to focus on acquisitions in complementary product categories, technologies and international markets.

“We are very excited to have Motilal Oswal Alternates as a partner on our cap table. This association will further strengthen our global presence and escalate our position as market leaders in India too,” Rajesh Nigam, Co-Founder and President (Technical), KARAM Safety, said in the statement.

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"This investment marks an important chapter in KARAM's journey. It provides us with the strategic and financial flexibility to pursue meaningful acquisitions, enter new categories and markets, and accelerate our ambition of building KARAM into a global leader in the safety industry," Hemant Sapra, Co-Founder and President (Global Sales and Marketing), KARAM Safety, said in the statement.

Established in 1998, KARAM is India's largest player in the fall protection and personal protection equipment segment.

The company has a portfolio of more than 3,800 products covering a wide range of categories. These include safety harnesses, lanyards, helmets, safety footwear, respiratory protection, hearing protection and hand protection products.

The fresh capital will enable the company to accelerate strategic acquisitions while also increasing investments in product innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

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“We are impressed with the founders' relentless focus on innovation, global product quality and manufacturing excellence. We are delighted to partner with them as they scale KARAM into a diversified global safety solutions company, and we will work closely with the team on acquisitions, institutional capability building and governance," Prakash Bagla, Managing Director (Manufacturing Sector), Motilal Oswal Alternates, said in the statement.

Manufacturing footprint spans three countries KARAM's manufacturing operations are vertically integrated and extend across multiple locations in India and overseas.

Its facilities are located in Sitarganj, Lucknow and Coimbatore in India, along with Ballito in South Africa and facilities in Brazil.

The company said the investment will also help strengthen its global distribution network and further improve corporate governance across the organisation.

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