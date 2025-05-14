Karan Bajaj raises funds for a new healthtech venture, years after $300 mn WhiteHat Jr exit
SummaryBajaj, who sold WhiteHat Jr to Byju's in August 2021 during the pandemic, is building a platform that seeks to address a gap in cancer care by helping patients adopt clinically recommended lifestyle changes
Four years after selling WhiteHat Jr to Byju’s in a high-profile deal worth $300 million, founder Karan Bajaj has raised $16 million in seed funding for his new healthtech startup, Complement 1.
