However, Byju's struggles began after a sudden fall in demand post-pandemic. Whitehat Jr. was among the first of its acquisitions to sour. In a recent media interaction, Byju Raveendran shared that the “most encouragement for an acquisition" he received was for Whitehat Jr from its investors. Byju's investors and its founders have been at odds for over three years, even as the entity, once valued at $22 billion, filed for bankruptcy last year.