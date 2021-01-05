Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud in Asia Pacific

Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud in Asia Pacific1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 09:53 AM IST
- Bajwa continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed and will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud
Karan Bajwa who currently leads Google Cloud in India has been elevated as the company’s head for Asia Pacific.
Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from today. Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organization for a new opportunity. Currently based in Gurgaon, Bajwa will relocate to Singapore. He also continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud, the company said in a statement.
Growth-stage startups get biggest VC deals1 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Airlines passenger traffic to rebound in FY22, says Icra1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
India investments by Brookfield and Blackstone hit $20 bn mark2 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Funding jabs for community will qualify as CSR2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Also read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020
“With the disruptions of 2020 behind us, a true test of 2021 will be how companies replatform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but agility and innovation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud’s business in APAC to maximize this next phase of growth," said Bajwa.
Google Cloud is on a strong growth trajectory within Asia Pacific and counts ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Optus, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Wipro, Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Kia Motors, Go-JEK, Tokopedia, and XL Axiata as customers to name a few. The company also continues to invest in technical infrastructure in the region having launched its GCP regions in Jakarta and Seoul last year, with planned expansion to Delhi and Melbourne in 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.