Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud in Asia Pacific

Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from today. Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organization for a new opportunity. Currently based in Gurgaon, Bajwa will relocate to Singapore. He also continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud, the company said in a statement.