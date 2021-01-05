Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud in Asia Pacific
Karan Bajwa, will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace.

Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud in Asia Pacific

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • Bajwa continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed and will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud

Karan Bajwa who currently leads Google Cloud in India has been elevated as the company’s head for Asia Pacific.

Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from today. Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organization for a new opportunity. Currently based in Gurgaon, Bajwa will relocate to Singapore. He also continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud, the company said in a statement.

“With the disruptions of 2020 behind us, a true test of 2021 will be how companies replatform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but agility and innovation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud’s business in APAC to maximize this next phase of growth," said Bajwa.

Google Cloud is on a strong growth trajectory within Asia Pacific and counts ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Optus, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Wipro, Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Kia Motors, Go-JEK, Tokopedia, and XL Axiata as customers to name a few. The company also continues to invest in technical infrastructure in the region having launched its GCP regions in Jakarta and Seoul last year, with planned expansion to Delhi and Melbourne in 2021.

