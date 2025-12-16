Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla-owned Dharma Production acquires Cornerstone's stake in DCA — Here's what they plan to do

Indian film production giant Dharma Productions, which is owned by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, on 16 December 2025, acquired Cornerstone's stake in Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), a talent management firm, according to an official release.

The company announced that DCA's next growth opportunity is to expand the firm under a new name of Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA), which seeks to represent and build talent across film, music, sports, digital media, and live entertainment sectors.

According to the official announcement, Uday Singh Gauri will continue to remain the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the new entity, while Rajeev Masand will remain the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

Uday Singh Gauri will focus on building new verticals, unlocking cross-platform opportunities, and shaping the agency into a long-term home for culturally influential talent for the DCAA.

What does Dharma say? Dharma Productions' Chief said that the acquisition of stake from Cornerstone is in an effort to create a structured platform which supports several artists across different domains, as the company aims to deepen its role in the creative economy of India.

“Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy,” said Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions.

Through this new entity, Dharma Productions will support artists not just in the cinema sector but also across other spaces where there is creativity, influence and opportunity intersect, according to the announcement.

Who does DCAA represent? Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Rohit Saraf, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Orry, Sumukhi Suresh, Anahita Shroff, Kareema Barry, and Erika Packard are among other artists who are represented by DCAA across sectors like film, music, and digital culture.

“With DCAA, we’re building a platform that reflects the way artists work, express, and grow today. Representation now goes far beyond negotiation and visibility. It requires cultural understanding, business instinct, and the ability to move with — and ahead of — the industry,” said Uday Singh Gauri in the official statement.

The executive also focused on developing long-term careers across multiple formats in an effort to create meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity.