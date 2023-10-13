Kareena Kapoor forms JV with Sugar Cosmetics' owner
Celebrities are increasingly launching their line of beauty products or working with companies to lend their names to brands
New Delhi: Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., which owns and operates beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics, has entered into a joint venture with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for its skincare brand Quench Botanics. Khan joins Quench Botanics as a strategic investor and co-owner, as the company looks to capitalize on her social media clout to grow the brand.