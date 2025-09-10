Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Kapur: Inside the feud over Sunjay Kapur’s estate
10 Sept 2025
Simmering tensions between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Kapur have escalated into a legal battle over the late Sunjay Kapur’s Will and the RK Family Trust, which holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar.
New Delhi: A family feud over the late Sunjay Kapur’s estate is intensifying, as ex-wife Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, her children, and his widow, Priya Kapur, battle over personal assets and control of a trust that owns the promoter entity of Sona Comstar, India’s eighth-largest auto-components maker.
