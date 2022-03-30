KarmaLife partners LenDenClub to enable wage access for gig workers

Rohit Rathi, Co-founder & CEO, KarmaLife, said, “We are glad to partner with LenDenClub to scale our platform. We seek to drive lending transactions worth ₹5,000 crore to Indian gig and blue-collar workers over the next 3 years…This would also help LenDenClub to reach a new market through our best-in-class user experience and B2B2C deployment model."