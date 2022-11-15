KarmaLife partners Repute to provide access to affordable financial services

KarmaLife, a real-time financial solutions provider to gig workforce has announced a partnership with Repute to offer affordable financial services.
KarmaLife, a real-time financial solutions provider to gig workforce has announced a partnership with Repute to offer affordable financial services.
The partnership will enable KarmaLife to bring affordable financial services to the low-income workforce by connecting with HRMSs which will be aided by Repute. Repute expands its offering by including KarmaLife services on its platform. With this collaboration, KarmaLife aims to provide access to earning-linked affordable credit to employees who might need the same at the time of an emergency or due to a shortfall in income.
The partnership will enable KarmaLife to bring affordable financial services to the low-income workforce by connecting with HRMSs which will be aided by Repute. Repute expands its offering by including KarmaLife services on its platform. With this collaboration, KarmaLife aims to provide access to earning-linked affordable credit to employees who might need the same at the time of an emergency or due to a shortfall in income.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Repute is enabling dissimilar ecosystems to connect and collaborate with each other powered by its decentralised blockchain network.
Rohit Rathi, co-founder & CEO, KarmaLife said, “We believe access to financial freedom is one of the most important values an organization can add to the lives of their employees. The challenge however is to make sure that financial services are available to those who need them the most. By partnering with Repute, we wish to extend our solutions to the maximum number of salaried/waged employees."
"KarmaLife as a platform has enabled applications like Deduction at Source ( DaS) in India to simplify loan repayments, EMIs, insurance premiums, and savings directly from worker payouts which will surely help not only employees but HR teams as well to attain financial wellness of employees," he added.
Deepak Dhar, co-founder & CEO, Repute said “We are excited to partner with KarmaLife to help millions of salaried/waged employees have access to financial wellness. This connectivity of KarmaLife with HR/Payroll systems makes possible a quick and simple sharing of credentials by employees. It also enables the customization of offerings according to the profile by KarmaLife. KarmaLife has been striving to make the entire experience frictionless and personalized for employees and we are happy to be able to contribute."
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.