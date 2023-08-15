Karnataka Bank to cast digital net wide

While customers are loyal to the bank’s services, if they are not getting access to a particular product they seek,invariably they will look at alternatives, he said. To address this, the bank seeks to attract and retain customers by enhancing its technological capacity and boosting computing capabilities, he added. The bank’s strategic focus also includes a comprehensive digitization initiative aimed at acquiring customer digitally. It is also in the process of shifting its digital and analytical operations to a dedicated 40,000 sq ft tech hub in Bengaluru. Additionally, the bank is exploring collaboration with fintechs for potential co-lending opportunities, catering to its customer base of 130,000. “Through these collaborations, we hope to see growth in digital banking, much faster than organic way. The bank’s board has endorsed this strategy," he added.