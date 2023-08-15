Karnataka Bank to cast digital net wide

Karnataka Bank to cast digital net wide2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Karnataka Bank is undergoing a transformation led by its new CEO Srikrishnan H, with a focus on digital services and cultural change
Karnataka Bank is undergoing a transformation led by its new CEO Srikrishnan H, with a focus on digital services and cultural change
Mumbai: Century-old private sector lender, Karnataka Bank, is undergoing a comprehensive transformation led by its new chief executive officer Srikrishnan H, who assumed office in May.
Mumbai: Century-old private sector lender, Karnataka Bank, is undergoing a comprehensive transformation led by its new chief executive officer Srikrishnan H, who assumed office in May.
The former CEO of Jio Payments Bank, is spearheading the evolution to transforming it into a new-age bank, with a strong emphasis on digital services, and a guiding principle of “running the bank, grow ing the bank, and then, changing the bank".
The former CEO of Jio Payments Bank, is spearheading the evolution to transforming it into a new-age bank, with a strong emphasis on digital services, and a guiding principle of “running the bank, grow ing the bank, and then, changing the bank".
Srikrishnan has initiated the process of instilling a new cultural approach for its employees, with emphasis on branch-level sales. Additionally, he is trying to centralize the operational processes and increase its sales team at branches.
“The bank needs to undergo a cultural shift to be more sales oriented. Our staff at all branches are good and the customers swear by Karnataka Bank’s service. Neither customers nor employees leave the organization, and hence, the high levels of stickiness," he said.
While customers are loyal to the bank’s services, if they are not getting access to a particular product they seek,invariably they will look at alternatives, he said. To address this, the bank seeks to attract and retain customers by enhancing its technological capacity and boosting computing capabilities, he added. The bank’s strategic focus also includes a comprehensive digitization initiative aimed at acquiring customer digitally. It is also in the process of shifting its digital and analytical operations to a dedicated 40,000 sq ft tech hub in Bengaluru. Additionally, the bank is exploring collaboration with fintechs for potential co-lending opportunities, catering to its customer base of 130,000. “Through these collaborations, we hope to see growth in digital banking, much faster than organic way. The bank’s board has endorsed this strategy," he added.
Srikrishnan is also looking at reviving the bank’s subsidiary, Karnataka Bank Services Ltd, enabling it to recruit support staff, besides operating all back office processes and sales support. Eventually, the entity will run the recruitment process, which will help reduce the wage bill, he said. “We will be looking at lateral recruitments for some critical leadership positions through a market CTC based structure. We are also working on converting a section of the existing leadership positions above a category into market-facing titles."
The bank’s character, Srikrishnan said, has to be changed to become modern and young. “Overall, we are embarking on a transformational journey that will be in the best interests of the bank," he added.
To be fair, part of this transformation was started by Srikrishnan’s predecessor Mahabaleshwara MS, who in an earlier interview had outlined his vision to transform Karnataka Bank into a digital lender.
Karnataka Bank reported a 22.5% jump in net profit to ₹371 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹114 crore a year ago. Its gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans stood lower at 3.7%, as compared to 4% sequentially.