Karnataka decides to resume university courses from 1 October

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Friday said that the academic year for university courses will begin from 1 October. The decision comes despite the rising threat of the covid- 19 pandemic in state and country.

"Online classes for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from 1 September and offline classes from 1 October. All universities and affiliated colleges have been directed to make suitable arrangements in that regard already", Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy chief minister and minister for higher education said in a statement.

The resuming the offline classes comes even as Karnataka has been reporting a record number of cases. A record 2228 new covid- 19 cases were reported on Thursday that takes the state's tally to more than 31,000.

Ashwathnarayan said that the state government has taken a decision to promote all intermediate semester students pursuing degree & post-graduation courses including engineering, and diploma courses for the academic year 2019-20 without examinations.

He added that the examinations for the final semester students would be conducted before the end of September 2020, as per UGC guidelines.

The government reasoned that it was important to conduct these exams as they would have a bearing on the future of these students. The state government had just concluded conducting the exams for around 8.5 lakh 10th graders.

The minister said that the decision was taken after discussions and deliberations with academics, vice-chancellors and other stakeholders.

The decision would be limited to 2019-20 only.

“Intermediate semester students will be assessed based on a comprehensive evaluation scheme with internal assessment marks and previous year’s/semester’s marks considered in a 50:50 ratio. For students in their first semester/year, the evaluation will be completely based on internal assessment marks", the minister said.

He added that if students feel they can better their grades will be provided with an opportunity to face exams during the next semester and students who fail to succeed in the comprehensive evaluation process shall face examinations for respective subjects in the next semester.

"Backlog subjects will be allowed to carry over as well", he said.

