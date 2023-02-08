Karnataka HC grants interim stay to Flipkart India on demand exceeding ₹1,100 crore
- The high court mentioned in its order that no coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next hearing on 24 February
Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on demand of over ₹1,100 crore against Flipkart India, according to a report by CNBC. The high court mentioned in its order that no coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next hearing on 24 February.
