02:42 PM IST
Flipkart has submitted that the appellate authority passed the order in violation of principles of natural justice

  • The high court mentioned in its order that no coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next hearing on 24 February

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on demand of over 1,100 crore against Flipkart India, according to a report by CNBC. The high court mentioned in its order that no coercive action shall be taken against the company till the next hearing on 24 February.

While arguing the case, Flipkart has submitted that the appellate authority passed the order in violation of principles of natural justice, and the findings were also not provided to the company.

The tax case is related to assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19.

(The story is developing and will be updated)

