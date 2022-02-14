Karnataka HC lifts ban on online fantasy sports in state

Jay Satya, a technology and gaming lawyer, said that it is this distinction that deemed the Karnataka government’s ban as unconstitutional. “Games of skill and of chance are different, which has also been ruled previously by the Supreme Court. Once something is categorised as a game of skill, it does not fall under the ambit of gambling, and skill games enjoy constitutional protection of trade and commerce under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution," he said.

