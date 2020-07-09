Karnataka high court on Wednesday moved to fast-track the Franklin Templeton case, setting specific timelines for petitioners and respondents to comply with a three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the asset manager to reply within two weeks to various petitions challenging the closure of six Franklin Templeton credit-oriented debt schemes in April.

The court declined to lift the existing stay on electronic voting by unit-holders, but fast-tracked the case to help 300,000 investors recoup their funds.

“After Sebi and Franklin file their replies, petitioners have been given a period of one week thereafter to file a rejoinder. After the pleadings are filed, the matter would be listed for hearing for final disposal," said Paritosh R. Gupta of Gupta Law Associates which represents the Khambatta family, one of the petitioners.

Wednesday was the first day of hearing the case in the Karnataka high court after the Supreme Court transferred six petitions before various courts to it.

Four sets of investors had separately moved high courts in Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, and the Supreme Court, challenging Franklin’s 23 April decision to close the six schemes for subscription and redemptions citing severe illiquidity and redemption pressures.

The petitioners alleged mismanagement in these schemes, and claimed Franklin cannot wind up the schemes without the consent of unit-holders. However, Sebi and Franklin both say a fund’s trustees can decide to wind down schemes if they believe it is the interest of unit-holders.

Under Sebi norms, mutual funds must get the consent of unit-holders through an e-voting process to wind up schemes. The voting would have authorised either the trustees of Franklin or Deloitte to monetise underlying assets for the winding-up process. On 3 June, the Gujarat high court stayed a scheduled e-voting and on 8 June rejected a Franklin petition to vacate it. Sebi and Franklin Templeton then separately moved the Supreme Court to lift the stay.

On 19 June, the top court transferred all the cases to the Karnataka high court. In the process, the e-voting which was scheduled to begin on 9 June got deferred.

Franklin had argued in the Supreme Court that it was critical that the unit-holders’ meeting and e-voting be allowed to proceed in accordance with the mutual fund regulations to ensure small investors are paid at the earliest. It had added that the stay was delaying the return of funds to unit-holders, causing them hardships.

