Karnataka HC moves to fast-track Franklin case

Under Sebi norms, mutual funds must get the consent of unit-holders through an e-voting process to wind up schemes. The voting would have authorised either the trustees of Franklin or Deloitte to monetise underlying assets for the winding-up process. On 3 June, the Gujarat high court stayed a scheduled e-voting and on 8 June rejected a Franklin petition to vacate it. Sebi and Franklin Templeton then separately moved the Supreme Court to lift the stay.