Karnataka HC resumes hearing of case between CCI and Amazon, Flipkart

The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that it will hear the case between Competition Commission of India ( CCI ) and India 's two biggest online retailers Flipkart and Amazon on a day-to-day basis starting Wednesday (20 January), two people aware of the development said.

CCI had approached the Karnataka HC in December to vacate a stay issued by the same court in February, 2020 on a probe into alleged anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing, preferential treatment of sellers and exclusive arrangements for launch of mobile phone brands among other serious charges against Walmart-owned Flipkart and American online retail giant Amazon.

"The judge said that he will take up the matter on a day-to-day basis and will give time to all advocates on record to argue," said an advocate, requesting not to be named.

"The court will make a final decision on if the order passed by CCI for a probe against Flipkart and Amazon (in January 2020) can be sustained," said a second advocate, also requesting anonymity.

The court is hearing arguments after almost a year since CCI had initiated a probe after a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small- and medium-sized businesses, business malpractices by Amazon and Flipkart.

Flipkart and Amazon have the biggest share of India’s booming e-commerce market that is expected to reach $99 billion by 2024, according to a Goldman Sachs review of the sector globally.

Senior counsels Gopal Subramanium and Sajjan Poovayya will be arguing on behalf of Amazon. Senior Counsel and former Additional Advocate General of Karnataka, Dhyan Chinappa is arguing on Flipkart's behalf. Madhavi Goradia Divan, advocate and Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) will be arguing for CCI.

Subramanium argued for nearly two hours on Monday and has sought another five hours to conclude, two people aware of the developments said.

Amazon and Flipkart had earned temporary reprieve after the Karnataka HC passed an interim order staying the probe in February last year.

"It is a repetition of the entire argument and is likely to go on for the rest of the week. Next will be Flipkart, CCI and DVM. We are looking at a long-haul here and at least a few weeks for all arguments to conclude," said the second person cited above.

The covid- 19 pandemic and lockdowns had brought the case to a grinding halt since February.

However, piling up cases is likely to limit daily hearings to just around an hour everyday, the second person added.

CCI had approached the Karnataka HC in December last year, two months after the Supreme Court refused to entertain its plea to vacate the stay.

The Karnataka HC will resume hearing the case on Wednesday afternoon.

