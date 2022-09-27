Karnataka HC seeks DGGI response on Gameskraft notice

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court has set 11 October as the date for the next hearing in the case of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) vs Gameskraft. The unicorn gaming startup had filed a plea, on 26 September, against the show-case notice issued by the DGGI despite an earlier stay order issued by the court on an intimation notice. An intimation notice is issued by the department to inform a company of outstanding taxes, and it is usually followed up by a show-case notice (SCN).

