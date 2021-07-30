Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Karnataka on alert amid spurt in covid cases in Kerala

Karnataka on alert amid spurt in covid cases in Kerala

Premium
Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses his first press conference as the state CM at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Staff Writer

Bommai, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today, said he has asked the officials to be on alert.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed that the state government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation following a spurt in cases in Kerala.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed that the state government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation following a spurt in cases in Kerala.

Bommai, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today, said he has asked the officials to be on alert.

Bommai, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today, said he has asked the officials to be on alert.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"There has been a spurt of COVID cases in Kerala and we have three border districts. We have talked to Deputy Commissioners to be on alert and make stringent measures. They have been asked to prepare medical facilities," he told ANI.

"I will have a detailed meeting on this matter once I go back," the Chief Minister said.

In his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital.

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown amid the spike of COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 1. Amid the rising cases in Kerala, the Centre government sent a team of six members headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre's team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Covid-19 vaccine holdouts face restrictions in Europe a ...

Premium

Workplaces may soon start buzzing again as firms inoculate staff

Premium

Yes Bank grapples with legacy issues left behind by dis ...

Premium

Rental bonds are a great idea, but will they work?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!