Karnataka’s medical students join covid-19 duty

“The penalty is Rs1 lakh. Most just paid up and skipped government service. The idea behind compulsory service is social responsibility. The government spends about ₹7.5 lakh on every student studying in its government colleges. Instead of ensuring the students did service, the government took cash from them. Today, we are facing the brunt of these ill-thought through policies. If you had said no permanent registration with medical council unless you serve in rural areas or government service, it would have worked," Dr Kumar explained.