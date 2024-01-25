Karvy Stock Broking case: SC grants interim stay on SAT's order
The order had initially sided with several major lenders, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted an interim stay on the Securities Appellate Tribunal's (SAT) order in the Karvy Stock Broking case. The order had initially sided with several major lenders, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance, overturning directives previously issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).