Following listing, beer maker Kati Patang plans to acquire and incubate small alcohol businesses to expand
SummaryKati Patang will scale up its beer business by incubating smaller brands and focusing on premium products. With new investments, the company aims to recover from past revenue losses.
Kati Patang Lifestyle, a maker of craft beer that recently listed on the exchanges through a share swap, plans to scale up operations and become an incubator by adding small alcohol businesses to its portfolio. The New Delhi-based company will expand its business, both organically and inorganically, in the next two years, co-founder Shantanu Upadhyay toldMint.