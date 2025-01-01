"In India, we've noted that the route to market for beer companies is primarily through selling strong beer. While we sell that, our focus has been primarily on creating brands. We too have a strong beer, but that is also on the premium end of the market," Upadhyay said. “Generally, beer brands end up burning a lot of cash because of high excise duties coupled with heavy discounting. But we started our craft beer retail journey in 2018 and generally want to remain at the most premium end of the market with our beers priced around ₹150-180 a pint in a state like Delhi," he said.