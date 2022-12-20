Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Katrina Kaif signed as brand ambassador of Pepsico’s Aquafina brand

1 min read . 03:54 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
Actor Katrina Kaif. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Actor Katrina Kaif has been signed as a brand ambassador for Pepsico India’s packaged-water brand Aquafina. She was earlier the brand ambassador for the company’s fruit flavoured sugar drink Slice for the last 16 years.

While the company has not announced its advertising plans for the brand yet, the actor said she had been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now.

“I am delighted to get this opportunity with them to be the face of this brand. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and I wish them the best for the journey ahead," said Kaif.

Anuj Goyal, associate director, of Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Slice will always remind us of Katrina Kaif, who has been a wonderful face for the brand. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming her to the packaged-water family."

Last month, the company had launched a television ad film with actor Salman Khan as well for its flagship brand Pepsi.

In 2019, the size of the overall beverages market which also includes carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages among others was 67,100 crore, according to the economic policy think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

According to Dentsu, the Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
