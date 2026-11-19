Actor-turned-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif won big with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, at PETA India’s 2026 Vegan Fashion Awards. The event was held recently to honour designers, celebrities, and brands that are embracing innovative vegan materials and eliminating animal products, as per the non-profit organisation.

Kay Beauty wins Best Vegan Makeup by PETA India Kay Beauty was among the top names on the award list. The beauty brand won in the Best Vegan Makeup award category.

Kay Beauty has emerged as one of the most popular Indian makeup brands, going from ₹240 crore in FY25 to ₹350 crore in FY26, reported Indian Express.

About Kay Beauty Kay Beauty, co-founded by Nykaa, and Katrina Kaif, was launched in 2019.

Over the years, the celebrity-led brand has grown with nearly 3 million consumers, according to a company press note.

Q1 FY27 The brand recorded an annualised net sales value (NSV) run rate of ₹300 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking a threefold growth over the past three years, reported Fortune India.

Kay Beauty, which achieved profitability within its first year of operations, currently maintains a double-digit EBITDA margin and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 50%, added the note.

Product innovation and premiumisation have been among the key drivers of the brand's growth. According to the company, new product launches contributed around 40% of its business in Q1 FY27. Its portfolio includes differentiated beauty products and premium collaborations, including the limited-edition collection with designers Falguni Shane Peacock.

Entering International markets Recently, Kay Beauty has expanded its presence in international markets, starting with the Middle East.

The brand made its UK debut via a partnership with beauty retailer Space NK, becoming the first Indian beauty brand to join the retailer's portfolio. The brand ranked among the top five brands across Space NK stores soon after its launch, according to the note shared by ANI.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Kay Beauty is available through retailer Nysaa, ranking among the top three brands.

As a part of House of Nykaa portfolio The brand's growth is also part of the larger expansion of House of Nykaa. The beauty portfolio reportedly recorded an annualised NSV of ₹2,032 crore in Q1 FY27. It has registered 50% year-on-year growth over the past three years, the company added.

Latest skincare launches The brand recently launched its first skincare range.