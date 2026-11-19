Actor-turned-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif won big with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, at PETA India’s 2026 Vegan Fashion Awards. The event was held recently to honour designers, celebrities, and brands that are embracing innovative vegan materials and eliminating animal products, as per the non-profit organisation.

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Kay Beauty wins Best Vegan Makeup by PETA India Kay Beauty was among the top names on the award list. The beauty brand won in the Best Vegan Makeup award category.

Kay Beauty has emerged as one of the most popular Indian makeup brands, going from ₹240 crore in FY25 to ₹350 crore in FY26, reported Indian Express.

About Kay Beauty Kay Beauty, co-founded by Nykaa, and Katrina Kaif, was launched in 2019.

Over the years, the celebrity-led brand has grown with nearly 3 million consumers, according to a company press note.

Q1 FY27 The brand recorded an annualised net sales value (NSV) run rate of ₹300 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking a threefold growth over the past three years, reported Fortune India.

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Kay Beauty, which achieved profitability within its first year of operations, currently maintains a double-digit EBITDA margin and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 50%, added the note.

Product innovation and premiumisation have been among the key drivers of the brand's growth. According to the company, new product launches contributed around 40% of its business in Q1 FY27. Its portfolio includes differentiated beauty products and premium collaborations, including the limited-edition collection with designers Falguni Shane Peacock.

Entering International markets Recently, Kay Beauty has expanded its presence in international markets, starting with the Middle East.

The brand made its UK debut via a partnership with beauty retailer Space NK, becoming the first Indian beauty brand to join the retailer's portfolio. The brand ranked among the top five brands across Space NK stores soon after its launch, according to the note shared by ANI.

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In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Kay Beauty is available through retailer Nysaa, ranking among the top three brands.

As a part of House of Nykaa portfolio The brand's growth is also part of the larger expansion of House of Nykaa. The beauty portfolio reportedly recorded an annualised NSV of ₹2,032 crore in Q1 FY27. It has registered 50% year-on-year growth over the past three years, the company added.

Latest skincare launches The brand recently launched its first skincare range.

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Talking about it, Katrina Kaif told The Hollywood Reporter, "Our MakeUpThatKares and our Kare Ingredients have been an integral part of our cosmetics range since the beginning, so extending into skincare felt like a natural extension for us. I wanted to start with products that are both restorative and supportive for makeup application. When we started developing the range, hydration and barrier support were really at the heart of what we wanted to create. After an extensive process, we landed at our Hydra Glaze Essence and Hydra Base Water Crème."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.