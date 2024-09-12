Kaynes to keep away from fabs for now, focus on chip facility, says CEO

“The plant is costing us ₹4,000 crore ($475 million) to set up, and this itself will take 18 to 24 months to complete fully and make it operational. Right now, we don’t have any plans to venture into a fab project, at least in the near term. We’ll start with chip manufacturing through OSATs, and then slowly see how we can scale up," he said on the inaugural day of Semicon India 2024.