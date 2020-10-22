KBL promoters fined for insider trading

Sanjay and his wife have been penalised for incorrect declaration and selling personal shares in KBL in violation of norms of prevention of insider trading, on 10 October 2010, ahead of the information regarding capital loss of the investment/advances given to subsidiary Kirloskar Construction and Engineers Ltd through writing off the loan/advances to the tune of ₹67.47 crore was made public in April 2011. The shares were sold to Prakar Investments Pvt. Ltd, where Sanjay and wife Pratima Kirloskar are owners, with Sanjay being the chairman and MD.