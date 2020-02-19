Global management consulting firm Kearney announced the appointment of Kaushika Madhavan as the new Managing Partner and Country Head for its India unit. Taking over from Vikas Kaushal at the beginning of this year, Madhavan will oversee business strategy and operations of Kearney India.

“The India unit has been a key part of Kearney’s success story and I am confident it will continue to deliver against our high expectations going forward", said Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman of Kearney. “Kaushika’s proven credentials in delivering breakthrough transformations for clients fit perfectly for the Kearney’s next phase of growth in India"

Madhavan has almost two decades of consulting and industry experience working with leading Indian and global clients across industries, with a focus on consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. An Indian Institute of Ahmedabad alumni, he has been instrumental in enabling several Kearney top-notch clients achieve transformation in areas such as profitability improvement, cost reduction, service-level enhancement, process improvement, organization, and capability augmentation for rapid scale-up.

After taking over the top job of Kearney India, Madhavan said, “I am very excited to take on this role. Kearney India has a strong client base and a solid reputation of delivering tangible results. This gives us the right foundation to launch into our next phase of growth in India."

Kearney India has grown substantially since its founding more than two decades ago and now has offices in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, and employs approximately 250 employees. The firm is a trusted adviser to major players not just in India, but across the globe, in an array of industries.

Share Via