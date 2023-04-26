KEC International bags orders worth 1,017 crore

KEC International bags orders worth ₹ 1,017 crore1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
The civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory and widens its presence by securing orders in the composite space
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International said it has bagged new orders worth ₹ 1,017 crore across its various businesses.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured an order for a 765 kV transmission line from a private developer in India.
In the civil business segment, it has secured orders for industrial and residential projects in India. The company’s cable business has also secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
“We are pleased to start the financial year with significant order wins across businesses. The prestigious order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms our confidence in the growth of the India T&D business," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International.
KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).