KEC International bags orders worth 1,213 crore across its various businesses

With these orders, the company’s total order inflow for FY23 stands at an all-time high of ₹22,378 crores, a substantial growth of around 30% on year
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,213 crore across its various businesses.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured new orders in the transmission and distribution project segment in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and Americas.
In civil business, it has secured an order in the urban infra segment in India while the company has got secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
“We are delighted with the traction of order inflows throughout the year. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY23 stands at an all-time high of Rs. 22,378 crores, a substantial growth of ~30% vis-à-vis last year," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International.
The company said that the orders in the T&D business have significantly expanded it’s order book, particularly in the international market. In addition, its civil business has further strengthened its presence with an order in the urban infra segment.
“These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward," he added.
KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).
Shares of KEC International traded 2.51% higher at ₹466.45.