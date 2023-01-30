KEC International bags orders worth 1,131 crore across its various businesses

KEC International bags orders worth ₹1,131 crore across its various businesses1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:50 PM IST
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution business has secured orders for projects in India, Africa and Americas. Its civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in metals & mining and pharma segments in India.
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,131 crore across its various businesses.
