KEC International bags orders worth 1,131 crore across its various businesses

New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,131 crore across its various businesses.

The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, Africa and Americas, it said in a statement.

This includes a 220 kV & 132 kV GIS & AIS substation, transmission line and underground cabling in India; 330 kV electrical transformer station project in Africa; supply of towers in the United States of America and large tower supply order in Mexico, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.

Its civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in metals & mining and pharma segments in India. The company has also secured new orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the consistent inflow of orders in T&D business. The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets," MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

“With the orders in Americas, including the large tower supply order in Mexico, we are witnessing an uptick in the North American market. Our Civil business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the industrial segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over ₹15,500 crores, a growth of ~10% vis-à-vis last year," he added.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.