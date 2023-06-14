KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,373 crore1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 02:00 PM IST
The orders include signalling and telecommunication for automatic block signalling (ABS) system, 2 x 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE), and associated works for speed upgradation
New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,373 crore across its various businesses.
