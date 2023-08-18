KEC International wins new orders worth 1,007 crore across businesses

KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,007 crore across businesses1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Year to date order intake stands at a record of over ₹5,500 crore, registering a strong growth of 15% from last year
New Delhi: Leading infrastructure major KEC International, an RPG Group company, on Friday said it has received new orders worth ₹1,007 crore across its various businesses.
Its civil business vertical secured an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multi-specialty hospital in eastern India, the company said in a statement.
The company’s transmission and distribution business has secured an order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East.
The cables business bagged orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
“We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D and Civil businesses. In line with our strategy, the civil business has expanded its presence by securing a breakthrough order for building a multispecialty hospital in Eastern India. The T&D order in the Middle East region has significantly enhanced our order book in the international T&D market," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International, said.
“With these orders, our YTD (Year To Date) order intake stands at a record of over ₹5,500 crore, registering a strong growth of 15% from last year," he added.
Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at ₹622.60, down by ₹15.85, or 2.48% on the BSE.