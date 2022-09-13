KEC International wins new orders worth 1,108 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,108 crore1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa
NEW DELHI :KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on September 13 said that it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,108 crore across its various businesses in India.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa, it said in a statement.
Its railways business has also secured orders in the technologically enabled and conventional/ emerging segments in India.
The company further stated that the oil and gas pipelines business has secured an order for laying of cross-country pipeline and associated works in India.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International commented, “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in Railways, which is witnessing a gradual uptick through orders in both conventional and new segments.“
“The business has secured its maiden order in the prestigious TCAS segment under ‘Kavach,’ which aims to enhance safety of Indian Railways with world class technology. The orders in T&D have expanded our order book, especially the third order from PGCIL in quick succession. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will significantly contribute towards our growth in the Domestic T&D market. The order in the Oil and Gas Pipelines further enhances the business’ order book," he added.
KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.