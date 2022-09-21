KEC International wins new orders worth 1,123 crore

KEC’s railways business has secured an order for construction of bridges and associated works for railway lines in the conventional segment in India. Its civil business bagged an order for infra works in the hydrocarbon segment
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Wednesady said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,123 crore across its various businesses in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Wednesady said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,123 crore across its various businesses in India.
In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business, the company has secured orders for building substations in India. It includes 400 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and 400 kV GIS Substation order in India, from a reputed industrial developer.
In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business, the company has secured orders for building substations in India. It includes 400 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and 400 kV GIS Substation order in India, from a reputed industrial developer.
“We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the consistent order inflows in Domestic T&D business. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, have significantly enhanced our order book in T&D and diversified our clientele," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KEC’s railways business has secured an order for construction of bridges and associated works for railway lines in the conventional segment in India. Its civil business bagged an order for infra works in the hydrocarbon segment.
“We are particularly enthused by the order in railways, which further consolidates our leadership in the conventional railway segment. The order in civil has strengthened our presence in the growing hydrocarbon segment," said Kejriwal.
The company’s cables business has also secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.