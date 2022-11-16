KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,294 crore1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:14 PM IST
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution business has secured a large order for supply of towers in Americas
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution business has secured a large order for supply of towers in Americas
New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,294 crore across various businesses.