New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,294 crore across various businesses.

The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured a large order for supply of towers in Americas, it said in a statement.

Its railways business has secured two orders for Ballastless Track works (BLT) from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro in the technologically enabled segment in India.

The company further stated that the cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“The order in Americas is one of our largest tower supply orders, which significantly enhances our international T&D order book. This order also reaffirms our confidence of a revival in the performance of our Brazilian subsidiary in the upcoming quarters,“ Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International said.

“We are also enthused by the orders in Railway business, which has further strengthened its presence in the tech-enabled areas of Metro Rail. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs. 11,800 crores, a robust growth of 20% vis-à-vis last year,“ he added.

KEC International Q2 profit falls 31% YoY to ₹55 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grows 13.3%. The infrastructure EPC major has recorded a 31% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at ₹55 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance.

Shares of KEC International Limited was last trading in BSE at Rs. 448.95 at 1 pm as compared to the previous close of Rs. 430.10.

KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.