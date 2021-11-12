KEC International Ltd, an RPG group company, today informed the stock exchanges that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,415 crore in the civil and oil and gas pipeline businesses in India.

The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture.

The order for civil infra works is in the defence segment from a defence entity, while the order for laying of oil and gas pipeline is from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) through KEC's wholly owned subsidiary, Spur Infrastructure.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

KEC International shares were down 0.98% on Friday noon deals at ₹457 on NSE.

