KEC International wins new orders worth 1,415 crore

KEC International Ltd, an RPG group company, today informed the stock exchanges that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,415 crore in the civil and oil and gas pipeline businesses in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture.

The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture.

The order for civil infra works is in the defence segment from a defence entity, while the order for laying of oil and gas pipeline is from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) through KEC's wholly owned subsidiary, Spur Infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.