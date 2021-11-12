Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  KEC International wins new orders worth 1,415 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth 1,415 crore

KEC International shares were down 0.98% on Friday noon deals at 457 on NSE.
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Livemint

  • The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KEC International Ltd, an RPG group company, today informed the stock exchanges that it has secured new orders worth 1,415 crore in the civil and oil and gas pipeline businesses in India.

KEC International Ltd, an RPG group company, today informed the stock exchanges that it has secured new orders worth 1,415 crore in the civil and oil and gas pipeline businesses in India.

The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture.

The order for construction is related to elevated viaduct along with 11 stations from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in a joint venture.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The order for civil infra works is in the defence segment from a defence entity, while the order for laying of oil and gas pipeline is from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) through KEC's wholly owned subsidiary, Spur Infrastructure.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

KEC International shares were down 0.98% on Friday noon deals at 457 on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!