KEC International wins new orders worth 2,402 crore

The order includes 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia; a supply of towers in the Middle East, secured by our subsidiary in UAE; a supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.
New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Saturday said that it has bagged new orders worth ₹2,402 crore across its various businesses.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas, it said in a statement.
Its railways business has also secured orders in conventional and technologically enabled segments in India.
The civil business has secured orders for infra works in the water pipeline and data centre segments in India, it said.
The company further stated that the cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International commented, “We are delighted with the continuous order inflows across businesses. With the above orders, our order inflows for the current year stand at around Rs. 10,500 crores, a robust growth of approx 40% vis-à-vis last year.“
“Our International T&D order book has enhanced substantially in the last few months, especially in the Middle East region. The prestigious orders in the water pipeline and data centre segments have expanded our presence in these growing sectors. Our railway business has further consolidated its order book with orders in both conventional and emerging/new areas. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," he added.
KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.