KEC International wins new orders worth Rs1,407 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth Rs1,407 crore1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in Middle East
NEW DELHI :KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Monday said that it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,407 crore across its various businesses.
NEW DELHI :KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Monday said that it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,407 crore across its various businesses.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in Middle East, it said in a statement.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in Middle East, it said in a statement.
Its railways business has also secured an order for signaling & telecommunication works of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) under ‘Kavach’ in consortium in India.
The civil business has secured an order for the construction of official quarters and associated facilities for senior government officials in India, it said.
The company further stated that the cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International commented, “We are pleased with the continuous order inflows across businesses. Our YTD order intake now stands at ~Rs. 8,400 crores, with a robust growth of ~50% vis-à-vis last year."
“The orders in Middle East consolidate our presence in the region and significantly expand our T&D order book, particularly in the international market. The large order in Civil has enhanced our presence in the growing public spaces segment and further diversified our clientele. We are also enthused by the second Railway order in the TCAS segment under ‘Kavach,’ which aims to enhance safety of Indian Railways with world class technology. These orders along with the orders announced earlier, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward,“ he added.
KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.