KEC International wins new orders worth Rs1,407 crore

“The orders in Middle East consolidate our presence in the region and significantly expand our T&D order book, particularly in the international market. The large order in Civil has enhanced our presence in the growing public spaces segment and further diversified our clientele. We are also enthused by the second Railway order in the TCAS segment under ‘Kavach,’ which aims to enhance safety of Indian Railways with world class technology. These orders along with the orders announced earlier, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward,“ he added.