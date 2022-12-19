KEC International wins orders worth 1,313 crore

KEC International wins orders worth ₹1,313 crore1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC,
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,313 crore across various businesses.
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,313 crore across various businesses.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC, it said in a statement.
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC, it said in a statement.
This includes a 220 kV GIS substation for a refinery project in India; 500 kV Transmission line in Thailand; and 132 kV Transmission line and associated substations in Nepal.
Its solar business has secured a large order for a 500 MW Solar PV project in India.
“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially our largest order in Solar business to build a 500 MW Solar PV power plant in India. In line with the Government’s thrust on green hydrogen and renewables, such as Solar, we are now refocusing on this business,“ MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.
“With the substation order in T&D, we have now diversified our customer base to include non-utility clients, in addition to the current power utilities. The T&D orders in East Asia Pacific and SAARC have further strengthened our presence in these international markets. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at ~Rs. 14,500 crores, a robust growth of ~20% vis-à-vis last year," he added.
KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.
The company’s consolidated net profit declined 31% to ₹55 crore despite a 13% rise in revenues to ₹4,064 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22